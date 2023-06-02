how to please shani dev: शनिवार को इन उपायों से प्रसन्न होते हैं शनि देव, साढ़ेसाती-ढैय्या में भी मिलती है बरकत
how to please shani dev: शनिवार को इन उपायों से प्रसन्न होते हैं शनि देव, साढ़ेसाती-ढैय्या में भी मिलती है बरकत

best time to pray shani dev: शनिवार का दिन शनि देव को समर्पित होता है. इस दिन कुछ खास और आसान उपाय करने से शनि देव जल्द प्रसन्न होते हैं और अपनी कृपा बरसाने लगते हैं.

 

Written By  Chandrashekhar Verma|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 06:05 AM IST

how to please shani dev: शनिवार को इन उपायों से प्रसन्न होते हैं शनि देव, साढ़ेसाती-ढैय्या में भी मिलती है बरकत

what to offer shani dev on saturday: शनि देव को न्याय का देवता और कर्म फलदाता की उपाधी दी गई है. वह अच्छे और बुरे कर्मों के अनुसार फल प्रदान करते हैं. यही वजह है कि लोग उनके गुस्से का शिकार नहीं बनना चाहते हैं. शनि देव साढ़ेसाती और ढैय्या के दौरान गलत कार्य करने वालों को दंड देते हैं. इस दौरान इंसान खून के आंसू पीने लगता है और हर तरफ से कठिनाईयां आनी शुरू हो जाती है. वहीं, जिन लोगों पर उनकी कृपा दृष्टि पड़ती है, उन लोगों को सुख, समृद्धि, वैभव, धन सब प्रदान करते हैं. शनि देव को प्रसन्न करना है तो शनिवार के दिन कुछ खास उपाय किए जा सकते हैं. 

