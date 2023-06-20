आंखें चौंधिया देगा इस मंदिर में मिला ये खजाना, 11 दिन से 35 कर्मचारी समेट रहे धन!
Khajrana Ganesh Mandir Indore: मंदिरों के खजाने हमेशा से चर्चा में रहे हैं. देश के कुछ मंदिरों को तो बेतहाशा धन, सोना-चांदी दान में मिलता है. इंदौर के खजराना गणेश मंदिर को इस साल बेतहाशा पैसा दान में मिला है. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

Khajrana Ganesh Mandir Daan patra: मध्‍यप्रदेश के इंदौर का खजराना गणेश मंदिर बहुत प्रसिद्ध है. यहां देश-प्रदेश ही नहीं विदेशों के लोग भी दर्शन करने आते हैं. मान्‍यता है कि खजराना गणेश मंदिर में मांगी गई मुराद हमेशा पूरी होती है. खजराना मंदिर में रोजाना बड़ी तादाद में लोग दर्शन करने के लिए पहुंचते हैं. भक्‍तगण मंदिर में खूब चढ़ावा भी चढ़ाते हैं. यहां के दानपात्र नोटों से भरे रहते हैं. निश्चित समय के बाद इन दानपात्रों को खाली करके धन राशि गिनकर बैंक जमा की जाती है. 

