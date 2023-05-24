June 2023 Grah Gochar: जून में शनि-सूर्य समेत 5 ग्रहों का होगा गोचर, इन 3 राशियों पर छप्पर फाड़ धन बरसने का योग
June 2023 Grah Gochar: जून में शनि-सूर्य समेत 5 ग्रहों का होगा गोचर, इन 3 राशियों पर छप्पर फाड़ धन बरसने का योग

June 2023 Rashi Parivartan: अगला महीना ग्रह गोचर के लिहाज से बहुत खास होने जा रहा है. जून में 5 ग्रह अपनी राशि बदलेंगे. इस गोचर की वजह से 3 राशियों की किस्मत खुल जाएगी और उन्हें जीवन में बंपर लाभ मिलने वाले हैं. 

June 2023 Grah Gochar Effects: वैदिक शास्त्रों के मुताबिक सभी 9 ग्रह हर महीने नियमित रूप से अपनी राशि में बदलाव करते रहते हैं. उनका यह गोचर विभिन्न राशियों पर अलग-अलग प्रभाव डालता है. इस बार जून 2023 में शनि, सूर्य, बुध समेत 5 महत्वपूर्ण ग्रहों का गोचर होने जा रहा है. इन गोचर की वजह का प्रभाव कुछ राशियों के लिए बेहद शुभ होने वाला है. इनमें से 3 राशियां ऐसी हैं, जिन पर अगले महीने धन-दौलत की जमकर बरसात होने जा रही है. आइए जानते हैं कि जून में कौन-कौन से ग्रह गोचर करेंगे और उनसे किन 3 राशियों को लाभ होगा. 

