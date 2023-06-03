June Lucky Zodiac Sign: जून में जमकर ऐश काटेंगे ये 5 राशि के लोग, दोनों हाथों से बटोरेंगे पैसा!
June Grah Gochar 2023: वैदिक ज्योतिष शास्त्र में ग्रह गोचर का प्रभाव सभी राशियों के जातकों के जीवन पर देखने को मिलता है. जून का महीना शुरू हो चुका है. ऐसे में कई राशि वालों के लिए माह के 30 दिन बेहद लकी होने वाले हैं. जानें इन राशि वालों के बारे में.

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

June Horoscope 2023: वैदिक ज्योतिष शास्त्र में ग्रहों की चाल का विशेष महत्व होता है. प्रत्येक राशि के व्यक्ति पर ग्रह गोचर का खास प्रभाव देखने को मिलता है. हर माह कई बड़े ग्रह गोचर करने जा रहे हैं. इस दौरान सभी 12 राशियों के जीवन पर शुभ और अशुभ प्रभाव देखने को मिलेगा. ग्रहों की चाल को देखते हुए पूरे माह पड़ने वाले प्रभाव को जाना जा सकता है. ऐसे में जानते हैं किन 5 राशि के जातकों की जून में ऐश होने वाली है.

