Jyotish Upay: जिंदगी बर्बाद कर देती है बद्दुआ, इन उपायों से तुरंत मिलेगी राहत
Tone-Totke For Nazar: लोग मेहनत खूब करते हैं लेकिन काफी कोशिशों के बाद भी सफलता मिलती नहीं है. इसकी वजह किसी की जाने-अनजाने में दी हुई बद्दुआ भी हो सकती है. बद्दुआ की वजह से ही कई बार समृद्ध शख्स को भी गरीबी में जिंदगी जीनी पड़ती है.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 08:21 AM IST

 Astro Remedies: कहा जाता है कि बद्दुआ इंसान का अच्छा खासा जीवन बिगाड़ देती है. इसलिए कोशिश यही करनी चाहिए कि किसी की बद्दुआ न लगे. कई बार ऐसा होता है कि लोग मेहनत खूब करते हैं लेकिन काफी कोशिशों के बाद भी सफलता मिलती नहीं है. इसकी वजह किसी की जाने-अनजाने में दी हुई बद्दुआ भी हो सकती है. बद्दुआ की वजह से ही कई बार समृद्ध शख्स को भी गरीबी में जिंदगी जीनी पड़ती है.

