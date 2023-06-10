Mars Transit 2023: कर्क राशि में इस ग्रह ने किया गोचर, अगले 21 दिन तक इन राशियों को मिल सकती है जमीन-जायदाद
Mars Transit 2023 in Cancer : 10 मई को मंगल ग्रह ने अपनी नीच राशि कर्क में प्रवेश किया है. और 1 जुलाई तक इसी राशि में विराजमान रहेंगे.स दौरान इन जातकों को धन-दौलत और जमीन-जायदाद के योग बन रहे हैं .

Mangal Rashi Parivartan 2023 in Kark: वैदिक ज्योतिष में मंगल ग्रह को  साहस, पराक्रम, भूमि-संपत्ति और विवाह आदि का कारक ग्रह माना गया है. शास्त्रों में बताया गया है कि अगर कुंडली में मंगल की स्थिति मजबूत होता है. तो उसे जीवन में हर सफलता प्राप्त होता है. बता दें कि 10 मई को मंगल ग्रह ने अपनी नीच राशि कर्क में प्रवेश किया है. और 1 जुलाई तक इसी राशि में विराजमान रहेंगे. इस दौरान कुछ राशियों की भाग्योदय होगा.इस दौरान इन जातकों को धन-दौलत और जमीन-जायदाद के योग बन रहे हैं तो चलिए जानते है कि ये राशियां कौन-सी है. 

