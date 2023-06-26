Monthly Horoscope 2023: जुलाई में इन लोगों को बरतनी होगी सावधानी, कार्यों के बनने में है संदेह
topStories1hindi1754572
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Monthly Horoscope 2023: जुलाई में इन लोगों को बरतनी होगी सावधानी, कार्यों के बनने में है संदेह

July Monthly Horoscope: इस सप्ताह अपने ही बनाए नियमों को पक्का कर लेना युवाओं के लिए उत्तम रहेगा. युवा अच्छे विचारों को अपने सामने रखते हुए मन में आने वाले नकारात्मक विचारों को दूर धकेलें.

 

Written By  Shashishekhar Tripathi|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 01:02 PM IST

Trending Photos

Monthly Horoscope 2023: जुलाई में इन लोगों को बरतनी होगी सावधानी, कार्यों के बनने में है संदेह

July Horoscope: मेष राशि के लोगों को जुलाई माह के पहले सप्ताह में अपना कार्य पूरा करने के साथ ही आराम को भी महत्व देना चाहिए, केवल काम करते रहने से थक जाएंगे. आपको अपने मूल उद्देश्य से नहीं भटकना चाहिए. हो सकता है कोई नकारात्मक प्रवृत्ति का व्यक्ति आपको भ्रमित करने का प्रयास करे. कार्यक्षेत्र में सतर्क रहने की आवश्यकता है, क्योंकि कार्य बहुत अच्छे बनते नहीं दिखाई पड़ रहे हैं.  वहीं, सोचे गए कार्य भी बनने में संदेह है. आपका संबंध प्रशासनिक और प्रबंधन क्षमताओं से संबंधित रहेगा, इसलिए अपनी क्षमताओं का प्रदर्शन करें. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
अंजलि भाभी ने पूल से शेयर कर दी ऐसी तस्वीरें, देख मेहता साहब का खुला रह जाएगा मुंह
Sara Ali Khan
Super Hit है यह फिल्म; बॉलीवुड ने ली राहत की सांस, जानिए Box Office का हिसाब-किताब
Powered by Tomorrow.io
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
Bollywood
3 Idiots के इस एक्टर ने बॉलीवुड की काली सच्चाई से उठाया पर्दा! बोले- कई युवा...
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: विवादों के बीच जेठालाल ने बांधे शो की तारीफों के पुल, बोले- कॉमेडी में नंबर 1
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor की ऐसी थी सौतेली मां Supriya Pathak से पहली मुलाकात
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?