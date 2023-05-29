तनाव और ओवरथिंकिंग से हैं परेशान? नीम करौली बाबा के ये मूलमंत्र दिलाएंगे तुरंत निजात
topStories1hindi1715926
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

तनाव और ओवरथिंकिंग से हैं परेशान? नीम करौली बाबा के ये मूलमंत्र दिलाएंगे तुरंत निजात

Neem Karoli Baba Tips: महान संत नीम करोली बाबा के बताए कुछ सूत्र इतने काम के हैं, जो तनाव को झट से दूर कर सकते हैं. साथ ही जीवन को सुख-शांति और समृद्धि से भरपूर कर देंगे. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 01:28 PM IST

Trending Photos

तनाव और ओवरथिंकिंग से हैं परेशान? नीम करौली बाबा के ये मूलमंत्र दिलाएंगे तुरंत निजात

Neem Karoli Baba Success Tips: हनुमान जी के अवतार माने जाने वाले नीम करोली बाबा के शिष्‍य देश-दुनिया में फैले हुए हैं. नीम करोली बाबा के शिष्‍यों में फेसबुक के फाउंडर मार्क जुकरबर्ग और एप्‍पल के को-फाउंडर स्‍टीव जॉब्‍स जैसे दिग्‍गज शामिल भी हैं. माना जाता है कि नीम करोली बाबा के कैंची धाम आश्रम में जो कोई भी आता है, वह कभी खाली हाथ नहीं लौटता है. नीम करोली बाबा के चमत्‍कारों के किस्‍से भी खूब मशहूर हैं. हालांकि नीम करोली बाबा अब इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं लेकिन उनकी बताई बातें आज भी लोगों को जीने की राह दिखा रही हैं. लोग अपने जीवन में आने वाले उतार-चढ़ावों से निजात पाने के लिए आज भी नीम करोली बाबा के दर पर जाते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
Sara Ali Khan
Sara ali khan and shubhman gill ने एक दूसरे को किया अनफॉलो, सीक्रेटली हुआ ब्रेकअप!
IIFA
IIFA 2023 Video: लुंगी पहन खूब नाचे सलमान तो ऋतिक ने विक्की को सिखाया डांस
Iifa 2023
IIFA में सिर पर पल्लू लेकर पहुंची ये हसीना तो Sara ने लाल लिबास में ढाया कहर
Partner
पार्टनर आपसे छिपकर करने लगा है काम? स्ट्रॉन्ग रिश्ते के लिए अपनाएं ये 3 बातें
Powered by Tomorrow.io
sexual relation
क्या आप भी शारीरिक संबंध बनाने के बाद हो जाते हैं भावुक? जानें क्यों होता है ऐसा...
RBI Governor
नोट बदलने के लिए सभी बैंकों के पास हो SOP,उठाई जा रही ये मांग
Hepa Filter
Air Purifier में Hepa Filter क्यों है जरूरी? नहीं जानते तो यहां मिलेगा जवाब
Alia Bhatt
आलिया के करीबी की हालत नाजुक, एक्ट्रेस ने कैंसल की ट्रिप, एयरपोर्ट से लौटीं वापस!
Akshay Kumar
माथे पर चंदन, गले में माला पहन अक्षय कुमार पहुंचे जागेश्वर-बद्रीनाथ धाम!