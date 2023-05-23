Padhai ke Totke: बनना चाहते हैं अफसर! आज ही करें ये टोटके, हर एग्जाम में आएंगे अव्वल
Totka for Study: पढ़ाई में मन लगाने के लिए चंद्रमा और बुध ग्रह की भूमिका सबसे बड़ी होती है. इसके बाद सूर्य और मंगल की स्थिति भी इस विषय पर असर डालती है. कुंडली का दूसरा चौथा और पांचवां खाना भी यानी भाव भी पढ़ने के लिए काफी महत्वपूर्ण होता है.

May 23, 2023

Totka for Success in Exam: यह समस्या अधिकांश लोगों की है कि पूरी तैयारी कर पढ़ने तो बैठते हैं, किंतु किताब खोलने के बाद मन ही नहीं लगता है. प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं की तैयारी करने वालों के साथ ही कई बार ऐसी समस्या सामने आती है. ऐसा अनायास नहीं हो रहा है, बल्कि आपकी कुंडली के ग्रह ऐसा करा रहे हैं. इस लेख में जानिए आखिर वह कौन से कारण हैं, जो आपको पढ़ने नहीं दे रहे हैं. इस लेख में हम यह भी बताएंगे कि किन ज्योतिषीय उपायों को अपनाकर आप इस समस्या का समाधान ढूंढ सकते हैं.  

