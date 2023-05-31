Palmistry Marriage: हथेली पर स्थित ये रेखाएं मैरिड लाइफ में ले आती हैं तूफान, कहीं आपके हाथ में भी तो नहीं?
Palmistry Marriage: हथेली पर स्थित ये रेखाएं मैरिड लाइफ में ले आती हैं तूफान, कहीं आपके हाथ में भी तो नहीं?

Marriage Lines: हस्तरेखा जानकारों के मुताबिक वैवाहिक जीवन में तनाव के लिए आपके हाथों की रेखाएं भी जिम्मेदार होती है. हस्तरेखा ज्योतिष में हाथों की रेखाएं देखर यह पता लगाया जा सकता है कि आपका वैवाहिक जीवन कैसा रहेगा.

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 02:18 PM IST

Palmistry Marriage: हथेली पर स्थित ये रेखाएं मैरिड लाइफ में ले आती हैं तूफान, कहीं आपके हाथ में भी तो नहीं?

Palmistry: हर कोई चाहता है कि वो अपने पार्टनर के साथ खुश रहे लेकिन फिर भी किसी न किसी बात पर लड़ाई हो ही जाती है. छोटी-छोटी नोकझोंक तो हर रिश्ते में होती है. लेकिन अगर ये नोकझोंक बढ़ जाए और लड़ाई में बदल जाएं तो पति -पत्नी दोनों के लिए माहौस बहुत तनावपूर्ण हो जाता है.

