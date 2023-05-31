Peacock Feather Tips: पैसों की तंगी से जल्द मिलेगी बड़ी राहत, बस, घर के इस कोने में ऐसे लगा लें मोरपंख
topStories1hindi1718648
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Peacock Feather Tips: पैसों की तंगी से जल्द मिलेगी बड़ी राहत, बस, घर के इस कोने में ऐसे लगा लें मोरपंख

Morpankh Vastu Tips: वास्तु शास्त्र में मोरपंख को बेहद शुभ माना गया है. मान्यता है कि घर में मोरपंख रखने से नकारात्मक शक्तियों का नाश होता है. इसे खुशी का प्रतीक माना गया है. जानें घर के किस कोने में मोरपंख रखना शुभ माना गया है. जानें सही तरीका.

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

Trending Photos

Peacock Feather Tips: पैसों की तंगी से जल्द मिलेगी बड़ी राहत, बस, घर के इस कोने में ऐसे लगा लें मोरपंख

Morpankh Right Direction: वास्तु शास्त्र में दिशाओं का खास महत्व बताया गया है. कहते हैं कि सही दिशा में रखी हर चीज सकारात्मक और शुभ परिणाम देती है. इसी प्रकार घर में मोरपंख रखना भी बेहद शुभ माना गया है. कहते हैं कि इससे घर में नकारात्मक शक्तियों का नाश होता और घर में सकारात्मक ऊर्जा का प्रवेश होता है. घर में मोरपंख रखना खुशी का प्रतीक माना जाता है.  

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Green tea
Green Tea बनाते वक्त ना करें ये गलतियां, फायदे की जगह शरीर को पहुंचेगा नुकसान
Monalisa
ट्रांसपेरेंट साड़ी पहन इस भोजपुरी हसीना ने दिए ऐसे किलर पोज, बेचैन हुए फैंस
Akshay Kumar
महंगा है अक्षय कुमार का ये लाल चमकती आंखों वाला LED बैग, खर्च हो जाएगी पूरी सैलरी
Solar power
टीवी, पंखा और लाइट सब चलेगा दनादन, ये छोटू डिवाइस है बड़े काम की चीज
Petrol Diesel price
महीने के आखिरी दिन पेट्रोल-डीजल पर म‍िली खुशखबरी! जान‍िए क्‍या रहा आज का ताजा रेट