Nakshatra: बेहद शुभ होता है ये नक्षत्र, इसमें पैदा लोग होते हैं काफी लोकप्रिय; पाते हैं उच्च पद
pushya nakshatra secrets: इस नक्षत्र में जन्म लेने वाला व्यक्ति बहुत लोकप्रिय होता है और लोगों द्वारा बहुत स्नेह पाते हैं. इनका लोगों के प्रति बहुत ही प्रेम पूर्ण व्यवहार होता है, इसलिए सभी के पसंदीदा व्यक्ति होते हैं.

 

Written By  Shilpa Rana|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 02:25 PM IST

pushya nakshatra career: पुष्य नक्षत्र को नक्षत्रों का राजा माना जाता है. पुष्य नक्षत्र होने से मुहूर्त के कई दोष स्वतः ही समाप्त हो जाते हैं. पुष्य का अर्थ है पोषण करने वाला, ऊर्जा और शक्ति प्रदान करने वाला. पुष्य को पुष्प शब्द का ही अपभ्रंश समझा जाता है. पुष्य को शुभ, सुंदर, सुख-संपदा देने वाला माना जाता है. पुष्य नक्षत्र को बहुत ही शुभ और कल्याणकारी मानते हैं. प्राचीन विद्वान इसे गाय का थन भी मानते हैं. उनके विचार से गाय का दूध पृथ्वी लोक का अमृत है. गाय के दूध के सेवन से तन-मन को पोषण मिलता है और चित्त में प्रसन्नता होती है. 

