Zodiac Sign: मेष, मकर सहित इन लोगों के लिए बहुत लकी रहने वाला है सावन का महीना, वजह भी है बेहद खास
Shiv Ji Fav Zodiac Sign: सावन का महीना भगवान शिव और मां गौरी की पूजा को समर्पित है. इस माह में किए गए उपाय भक्तों की सभी मनोकामनाएं पूर्ण करते हैं. आषाढ़ माह के बाद सावन माह की शुरुआत होती है. बता दें कि ये माह कुछ राशि के जातकों के लिए विशेष रूप  से खास होता है. जानें इन राशियों के बारे में. 

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 05:52 PM IST

Shiv Ji Priya Rashiyan: भगवान शिव को प्रसन्न करने और उनकी कृपा पाने के लिए सावन का महीना बेहद खास माना गया है. कहते हैं कि भगवान शिव बहुत दयालु और कृपालु हैं. वे मात्र एक लोटे जल से भी प्रसन्न होते हैं. ऐसे में सावन के महीने में अगर सच्चे मन से पूजा-पाठ किया जाए, तो भक्तों की सभी मनोकामनाएं पूर्ण होती हैं. मान्यता है कि सावन के महीने में भगवान भोलेनाथ की कृपा पाने के लिए सोमवार के व्रत का विशेष महत्व बताया गया है. सावन का महीना भगवान शिव की प्रिय राशियों के लिए भी बेहद खास होता है. इस माह में वे भोलेनाथ की विशेष कृपा पाते हैं. जानें इन राशि वालों के बारे में.  

