Surya Grahan 2023: ...तो इस दिन लगेगा साल का दूसरा सूर्य ग्रहण, इन राशि वालों पर पड़ेगा बेहद भारी
Surya Grahan 2023: ...तो इस दिन लगेगा साल का दूसरा सूर्य ग्रहण, इन राशि वालों पर पड़ेगा बेहद भारी

2023 Last Surya Grahan 2023 Date: साल का दूसरा सूर्य ग्रहण अश्विन अमावस्या 14 अक्टूबर को लगने जा रहा है. इस दौरान वैसे तो सभी राशियों के जीवन पर सकारात्मक और नकारात्मक प्रभाव देखने को मिलेगा. लेकिन कुछ राशि के जातकों पर इस समय नकारात्मक प्रभाव असर पड़ेगा. जानें. 

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 05:17 PM IST

Surya Grahan 2023: ...तो इस दिन लगेगा साल का दूसरा सूर्य ग्रहण, इन राशि वालों पर पड़ेगा बेहद भारी

Surya Grahan Effect 2023: ज्योतिष शास्त्र की तरह वैज्ञानिक दृष्टि से भी सूर्य ग्रहण को विशेष माना गया है. वैज्ञान में सूर्य ग्रहण को एक खगोलीय घटना माना जाता है. बता दें कि इस साल 2023 में पहला सूर्य ग्रहण 20 अप्रैल 2023 को वैशाख अमावस्या के दिन लगा था, जो कि भारत में मान्य नहीं था. और अब साल का दूसरा सूर्य ग्रहण 14 अक्टूबर अश्विन अमावस्या के दिन लगने जा रहा है. इस दिन सर्वपितृ अमावस्या भी है. बता दें कि ये ग्रहण वलयाकार होगा और इसका असर भी भारत पर देखने को नहीं मिलेगा. 

