Shakun Apshakun Shastra: घर में इन जीव-जंतुओं को दिखना होता है बहुत ही शुभ, पैसों की होती है झमाझम बारिश

Shakun Apshakun Shastra:  इन जीव-जंतुओं का अचानक से घर में आना या दिखना भविष्य में होने वाली घटनाओं के शुभ और अशुभ संकेत देते हैं.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 04:24 PM IST

Maa Lakshmi Signs: ज्योतिष शास्त्र और वास्तु शास्त्र जैसे शकुन और अपशकुन शास्त्र का भी हमारे जीवन में बहुत महत्व रखता है. शकुन और अपशकुन शास्त्र में जीव-जंतुओं के बारे में भी जानकारी दी गई है, शास्त्रों में बताया गया है कि इन जीव-जंतुओं का अचानक से घर में आना या दिखना भविष्य में होने वाली घटनाओं के शुभ और अशुभ संकेत देते हैं. आज इसी कड़ी में बात करने जा रहे हैं. जिसमें जानते हैं कि इन चीजों का होना क्या संकेत देता है.

