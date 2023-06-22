Shani Vakri: वक्री शनि इन लोगों के जीवन में लाएंगे आफत, 4 नवंबर तक बरतें सावधानी
Shani Vakri: वक्री शनि इन लोगों के जीवन में लाएंगे आफत, 4 नवंबर तक बरतें सावधानी

Shani Vakri 2023 in Kumbh: शनि 17 जून से उल्टी चाल चलने लगे हैं. यानी कि अब वह वक्री अवस्था में हैं. वह इस स्थिति में 4 नवंबर 2023 तक रहेंगे. ऐसे में कुछ राशि वालों को सावधानी बरतनी चाहिए.

 

Written By  Shashishekhar Tripathi|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 05:59 AM IST

Shani Vakri: वक्री शनि इन लोगों के जीवन में लाएंगे आफत, 4 नवंबर तक बरतें सावधानी

Shani Vakri 2023 Effect: वृश्चिक राशि के जो लोग नौकरी करते हैं या व्यापार, विवादों से आपको दूर ही रहना है, क्योंकि विवाद किया तो आपके लिए ही बड़ी मुश्किलें खड़ी हो सकती हैं. इन 10 बिंदुओं में जानिए कि शनि की वक्री स्थिति में 4 नवंबर तक उन्हें किन मामलों में संयम बरतना होगा और इस अवधि में उन्हें क्या मिलने वाला है. 

