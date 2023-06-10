Shani Vakri 2023: 7 दिन बाद शनिदेव बनाएंगे शश महापुरुष योग, जून के आखिर में भद्रा राजयोग; इन 6 राशियों की चमकेगी किस्मत
topStories1hindi1732683
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Shani Vakri 2023: 7 दिन बाद शनिदेव बनाएंगे शश महापुरुष योग, जून के आखिर में भद्रा राजयोग; इन 6 राशियों की चमकेगी किस्मत

Saturn Retrograde Aquarius 2023: 17 जून को शनि वक्री होकर शश महापुरुष योग और जून के आखिरी में भद्रा योग का निर्माण करेंगे. इस दौरान 6 राशियों का इसका शुभ फल प्राप्त होगा. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 07:58 PM IST

Trending Photos

Shani Vakri 2023: 7 दिन बाद शनिदेव बनाएंगे शश महापुरुष योग, जून के आखिर में भद्रा राजयोग; इन 6 राशियों की चमकेगी किस्मत

Shani Vakri Positive Impact : ग्रहों में शनि को सबसे क्रूर ग्रह माना गया है. बता दें कि शनि की चाल सबसे धीमी होती है. शनि राशि परिवर्तन करने में ढाई साल का समय लेते हैं. बता दें कि साल 2023 की शुरुआत में शनि ग्रह ने अपनी स्वराशि कुंभ में गोचर किया था. वही 17 जून को शनि अपनी ही राशि में उल्टी चाल चलेंगे, जिसे शनि वक्री कहा जाएगा. शनि वक्री होकर शश महापुरुष योग और जून के आखिरी में भद्रा योग का निर्माण करेंगे. इस दौरान 6 राशियों का इसका शुभ फल प्राप्त होगा. तो चलिए जानते हैं ये राशियां कौन-सी हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट