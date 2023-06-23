Shaniwar Ke Totke: इन 5 कार्यों को सख्त नापसंद करते हैं शनि देव, करने वालों को बना देते कंगाल; आप भी तुरंत छोड़ दें ये काम
topStories1hindi1751349
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Shaniwar Ke Totke: इन 5 कार्यों को सख्त नापसंद करते हैं शनि देव, करने वालों को बना देते कंगाल; आप भी तुरंत छोड़ दें ये काम

Avoid These Work To Please Shani Dev: शनि देव को ज्योतिष शास्त्र में न्याय का देवता माना गया है. वे मनुष्य के कर्मों के अनुसार फल देते हैं. वे कुछ कार्यों को सख्त नापसंद करते हैं और ऐसा करने वालों का जीवन कष्टों से भर देते हैं. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 11:36 PM IST

Trending Photos

Shaniwar Ke Totke: इन 5 कार्यों को सख्त नापसंद करते हैं शनि देव, करने वालों को बना देते कंगाल; आप भी तुरंत छोड़ दें ये काम

What Not to do on Saturday: शनि देव को वैदिक शास्त्रों में धर्मराज कहा गया है. कहते हैं कि वे न्याय के देवता हैं और मनुष्य के अच्छे-बुरे कर्मों के अनुसार उचित फल देते हैं. उन्हें यमराज का पर्याय भी कहा जाता है. मान्यता है कि शनि देव ग्रहों के राजा सूर्य के पुत्र हैं. शनि देव अपनी प्रकृति में कठोर माने जाते हैं और किसी पर भी रहम नहीं करते. अगर वे एक बार किसी से क्रुद्ध हो जाएं तो फिर उसका सर्वस्व खत्म करने में भी देर नहीं करते. यही वजह है कि हर व्यक्ति शनि को प्रसन्न रखने की कोशिश करता है. धार्मिक विद्वानों के अनुसार, अगर मनुष्य को शनि देव को प्रसन्न रखना है तो कुछ कार्यों से तुरंत दूरी बना लेनी चाहिए वरना उन्हें कंगाल होने में देर नहीं लगती है. आइए जानते हैं कि वे कार्य कौन से हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: गुस्से में इस कंटेस्टेंट ने तोड़ी घरवालों की चीज़ें, छिड़ेगा बवाल
West Bengal
बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर 10 % सीटें रहीं निर्विरोध
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Video: इवेंट में पहुंचीं सपना को इस हरियाणवी कॉमेडियन ने धो डाला
Powered by Tomorrow.io
sunny deol
सनी के प्यार में डूबी थीं अमृता, फिर आई वो तस्वीरें जिसने हिला दी इस रिश्ते की नींव
Sitapur
बाइक गुम होने की जांच करते-करते पुलिस ने सुलझाई लड़की के मर्डर की गुत्थी
Titanic Tourist Submarine
टाइटैनिक दिखाने ले गई लापता पनडुब्बी में अब कुछ घंटों की ऑक्सीजन, तलाशी अभियान जारी
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा