Shukar Gochar 2023: मंगलवार को इस राशि में होगी हलचल, इन लोगों के जीवन में मचेगी खलबली; अगले 1 महीने तक फूंक-फूंककर रखना होगा कदम
Shukar Gochar 2023: मंगलवार को इस राशि में होगी हलचल, इन लोगों के जीवन में मचेगी खलबली; अगले 1 महीने तक फूंक-फूंककर रखना होगा कदम

Venus Transit 2023 in Cancer effects on Zodiac Signs: आने वाले सप्ताह में 30 मई दिन मंगलवार को शाम 7 बजकर 39 मिनट पर सुख-समृद्धि, प्रेम के कारक शुक्र देव  चंद्रमा की राशि कर्क में प्रवेश करेंगे. और 7 जुलाई तक इसी राशि में विराजमान रहेंगे. 

 

Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 12:03 AM IST

Shukar Gochar 2023: मंगलवार को इस राशि में होगी हलचल, इन लोगों के जीवन में मचेगी खलबली; अगले 1 महीने तक फूंक-फूंककर रखना होगा कदम

Shukra Rashi Parivartan 2023 in kark : वैदिक ज्योतिष के अनुसार, सभी ग्रह एक निश्चित समय के लिए राशि परिवर्तन करते हैं. जिसका शुभ और अशुभ प्रभाव सभी जातकों पर पड़ता है. आने वाले सप्ताह में 30 मई दिन मंगलवार को शाम 7 बजकर 39 मिनट पर सुख-समृद्धि, प्रेम के कारक शुक्र देव  चंद्रमा की राशि कर्क में प्रवेश करेंगे. और 7 जुलाई तक इसी राशि में विराजमान रहेंगे. और फिर सूर्य के स्वामित्व वाली सिंह राशि में प्रवेश कर जाएंगे. इस गोचर का असर सभी राशियों पर दिखेगा, लेकिन शुक्र के राशि परिवर्तन से इन 3 राशि के लोगों को सावधान रहना होगा. तो चलिए जानते हैं ये राशियां कौन- सी हैं. 

