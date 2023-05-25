Shukra Gochar 2023: शुक्र ग्रह 30 मई को कर्क राशि में करने जा रहे हैं गोचर, इन 4 राशियों की पलटेगी किस्मत; मिलेगा प्रमोशन, धनलाभ का योग
topStories1hindi1709912
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Shukra Gochar 2023: शुक्र ग्रह 30 मई को कर्क राशि में करने जा रहे हैं गोचर, इन 4 राशियों की पलटेगी किस्मत; मिलेगा प्रमोशन, धनलाभ का योग

Venus Transit in Cancer 2023: अगर आप पैसों की तंगी से परेशान चल रहे हैं तो आपके अच्छे दिन आने वाले हैं. सुखों के स्वामी शुक्र ग्रह 30 मई को कर्क राशि में गोचर करने जा रहे हैं, जिससे 4 राशियों की किस्मत चमकने लग जाएगी.

 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 04:41 AM IST

Trending Photos

Shukra Gochar 2023: शुक्र ग्रह 30 मई को कर्क राशि में करने जा रहे हैं गोचर, इन 4 राशियों की पलटेगी किस्मत; मिलेगा प्रमोशन, धनलाभ का योग

Shukra Ka Kark Rashi Mein Gochar 2023: ज्योतिष शास्त्र में शुक्र ग्रह को सौंदर्य और सुख-वैभव का स्वामी माना गया है. कहते हैं कि अगर किसी जातक की कुंडली में शुक्र ग्रह मजबूत स्थिति में हों तो उसकी किस्मत चमकते देर नहीं लगती है. वे हर महीने नियमित रूप से गोचर करते हैं, जिससे कई राशियों की किस्मत चमक उठती है. वहीं कुछ राशियों को नुकसान उठाना पड़ता है. अब शुक्र ग्रह 30 मी को कर्क राशि में गोचर करने जा रहे हैं. उनके इस गोचर की वजह से 5 राशियों का भाग्य उदय हो जाएगा. आइए जानते हैं कि वे सौभाग्यशाली राशियां कौन सी हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: RRR के इस एक्टर का 58 साल में हुआ निधन, सपना चौधरी ने कहां पहना सफेद फ्रॉक; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
Australia
ऑस्ट्रेलिया पहुंचे पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी, स्वागत के लिए उमड़ा भारतीय समुदाय
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Salman Khan ने Bigg Boss OTT का प्रोमो किया शूट, इन 3 सेलेब्स ने ठुकराया शो का ऑफर
Lava Agni2
Lava Agni 2 सेल पर आते ही हुआ आउट ऑफ स्टॉक, हाथों-हाथ खरीद रहे ग्राहक