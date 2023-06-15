7 जुलाई को होगा बड़ा 'बदलाव', धन-वैभव से भर जाएगा इन 3 राशि वालों का जीवन!
7 जुलाई को होगा बड़ा 'बदलाव', धन-वैभव से भर जाएगा इन 3 राशि वालों का जीवन!

Venus Planet Transit: धन-विलासिता के कारक शुक्र ग्रह सिंह राशि में प्रवेश करने जा रहे हैं. शुक्र का गोचर करके सूर्य की राशि सिंह में संचरण करना सभी 12 राशि वाले लोगों के जीवन, आर्थिक स्थिति, सुख पर असर डालेगा. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 07:29 AM IST

7 जुलाई को होगा बड़ा 'बदलाव', धन-वैभव से भर जाएगा इन 3 राशि वालों का जीवन!

Venus Planet Transit: ज्योतिष शास्त्र में शुक्र देव को धन, वैभव, विलासता, भौतिक सुख, प्रेम, कामुकता और ऐश्वर्य का दाता माना गया है. इसलिए शुक्र का राशि परिवर्तन होना जीवन के इन सभी पहलुओं पर असर डालता है. शुक्र इस समय कर्क राशि में हैं और 7 जुलाई को गोचर करके सिंह राशि में प्रवेश करेंगे. शुक्र का गोचर सभी 12 राशि वालों के जीवन पर बड़ा प्रभाव डालेगा. वहीं 3 राशि वालों के लिए शुक्र का सिंह में प्रवेश बेहद शुभ फल देगा. इन जातकों को अचानक कहीं से पैसा मिल सकता है. किस्‍मत चमक सकती है. जीवन में सुख-सुविधाएं बढ़ सकती हैं. आइए जानते हैं कि शुक्र गोचर से तगड़ा लाभ पाने वाली ये लकी राशियां कौन सी हैं.

