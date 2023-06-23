Shukrawar Ke Upay: जो लोग शुक्रवार को करते हैं ये काम, उनके घर बसेरा बना लेती हैं मां लक्ष्मी; छप्पर फाड़ मिलती दौलत
Shukrawar Ke Upay: जो लोग शुक्रवार को करते हैं ये काम, उनके घर बसेरा बना लेती हैं मां लक्ष्मी; छप्पर फाड़ मिलती दौलत

Shukrawar Ke Tips: मां लक्ष्मी को प्रसन्न करना हर किसी के बस की बात नहीं होती है. लेकिन कुछ ऐसे उपाय हैं, जिन्हें शुक्रवार को करने से आप उनकी कृपा हासिल कर सकते हैं. 

 

Shukrawar Ke Upay aur Totke: सनातन धर्म में मां लक्ष्मी को धन की देवी माना गया है. कहते हैं कि जिस मनुष्य पर मां लक्ष्मी प्रसन्न हो जाएं, उसे जीवन में फिर कभी किसी चीज की कमी नहीं रहती. यही वजह है कि हर व्यक्ति मां लक्ष्मी को प्रसन्न करने की कोशिश में जुटा रहता है. हालांकि उनकी यह कृपा सबको नसीब नहीं होती. लाल किताब में मां लक्ष्मी का आशीर्वाद हासिल करने के लिए कुछ अचूक उपाय बताए गए हैं. किताब के अनुसार शुक्रवार को इन उपायों को करने से मां लक्ष्मी अपने आप आपके घर पर दस्तक देने पहुंच जाती हैं. वे उपाय कौन से हैं, आपको इस बारे में विस्तार से बताते हैं. 

