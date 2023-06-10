Shani Vakri 2023: शनि देव 7 दिन बाद होने जा रहे हैं वक्री, बनने वाले हैं 2 सुपर राजयोग; 4 महीने तक इन राशियों पर होगी धन की बरसात
Shani Vakri 2023: शनि देव 7 दिन बाद होने जा रहे हैं वक्री, बनने वाले हैं 2 सुपर राजयोग; 4 महीने तक इन राशियों पर होगी धन की बरसात

Super Rajyog in Shani Vakri 2023: शनि ग्रह कुछ दिनों बाद वक्री होने जा रहे हैं. उनका वक्री होना यूं तो नुकसानदायक माना जाता है लेकिन इस बार 2 सुपर राजयोग बनने से 4 राशियों की 4 महीने तक किस्मत चमकने वाली है. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 04:46 AM IST

Shani Vakri 2023: शनि देव 7 दिन बाद होने जा रहे हैं वक्री, बनने वाले हैं 2 सुपर राजयोग; 4 महीने तक इन राशियों पर होगी धन की बरसात

Saturn Retrograde 2023: न्याय के देवता माने जाने वाले शनि (Shani Dev) 17 जून 2023 से उल्टी चाल चलने वाले हैं यानी कि वे वक्री होने वाले हैं. वे इस अवस्था में 17 अक्टूबर 2023 तक रहेंगे. कहा जाता है कि जब शनि देव वक्री होते हैं तो उनकी शक्ति में कमी आ जाती है और उनसे संबंधित कार्य लटक जाते हैं. यही वजह है कि शनि के वक्री होने पर लोगो को धैर्य रखने और सोच-समझकर कार्य करने के लिए कहा जाता है. 

