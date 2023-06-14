Sun Transit: 15 जून के बाद जॉब में प्रमोशन के लिए रहें तैयार, सूर्य बरसाने आ रहे हैं कृपा
Sun Transit: 15 जून के बाद जॉब में प्रमोशन के लिए रहें तैयार, सूर्य बरसाने आ रहे हैं कृपा

Lucky Zodiac Signs: सूर्य गोचर के बाद इस राशि वालों को कर्मठ रहना होगा, तभी नौकरी में उन्नति मिलेगी. ग्राहकों की पसंद के साथ ही पार्टनर को भी खुश रखें. पारिवारिक विवादों को तूल न दें. भोजन में मोटा अनाज बढ़ाएं.

Written By  Shashishekhar Tripathi|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 03:04 PM IST

Sun Transit: 15 जून के बाद जॉब में प्रमोशन के लिए रहें तैयार, सूर्य बरसाने आ रहे हैं कृपा

Surya ka Mithun Me Gochar: 15 जून को सूर्य कन्या राशि के लोगों के लक के स्थान को छोड़कर कर्म में पहुंच रहे हैं. यहां पर वह 17 जुलाई तक कमान संभालेंगे. पिछले दिनों आपने जो भी पुण्य कर्म किए थे, उन्हें अब कर्म के साथ मिलाकर और बढ़ाना है, क्योंकि भाग्य का भी आपको साथ मिलना है. ऐसे में दान-पुण्य जितना हो सके, करते रहना चाहिए. कर्म का फल पाने के लिए आपको भाग्य का सहारा तो लेना ही पड़ेगा. इस दौरान बीच-बीच में मन नकारात्मकता की ओर बढ़ सकता है, लेकिन ध्यान रहे कि इस समय नियमित होकर कर्मठ बनना है और ईश्वर पर भरोसा रखना है. धार्मिक कार्यक्रम और धार्मिक यात्राओं पर जाने का मौका मिले तो इसे हाथ से जाने न दें.

