15 जून से शुरू होंगे इन राशि वालों के अच्‍छे दिन, थक जाएंगे नोट-नोट गिनते!
15 जून से शुरू होंगे इन राशि वालों के अच्‍छे दिन, थक जाएंगे नोट-नोट गिनते!

Surya Gochar 2023: कल 15 जून को सूर्य राशि परिवर्तन करके मिथुन राशि में प्रवेश करने जा रहे हैं. सूर्य गोचर का असर सभी लोगों के आत्‍मविश्‍वास, सेहत, सफलता पर पड़ेगा. वहीं 4 राशि वालों को बड़ा लाभ होगा. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 07:30 AM IST

15 जून से शुरू होंगे इन राशि वालों के अच्‍छे दिन, थक जाएंगे नोट-नोट गिनते!

Surya Ka Rashi Parivartan 2023: वैदिक ज्‍योतिष के अनुसार ग्रहों के राजा सूर्य हर महीने राशि परिवर्तन करते हैं. सूर्य गोचर को संक्रांति कहा जाता है. जून में सूर्य गोचर करके मिथुन राशि में प्रवेश करेंगे. 15 जून 2023 को सूर्य वृषभ राशि से निकलकर मिथुन में जाएंगे और 16 जुलाई तक मिथुन में ही रहेंगे. मिथुन संक्रांति के बाद 1 महीने तक सूर्य का मिथुन राशि में संचरण करेंगे और सभी 12 राशि वालों के जीवन पर बड़ा असर डालेंगे. वहीं कुछ राशि वालों के लिए सूर्य का गोचर बहुत फलदायी रहेगा. इन जातकों को सूर्य तगड़ा पैसा, कामयाबी और अच्‍छी सेहत देंगे. 

