Surya Ka Gochar 2023: एक साल बाद मिथुन राशि में गोचर होने जा रहे सूर्य देव, 32 दिनों तक इन 4 राशियों पर होगी धन-वैभव की बरसात
topStories1hindi1718259
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Surya Ka Gochar 2023: एक साल बाद मिथुन राशि में गोचर होने जा रहे सूर्य देव, 32 दिनों तक इन 4 राशियों पर होगी धन-वैभव की बरसात

Surya Gochar 2023: ग्रहों के राजा सूर्य देव 15 जून को मिथुन राशि में गोचर करने जा रहे हैं. वे 365 दिन यानी एक साल बाद फिर से इस राशि में लौटने जा रहे हैं. इसके प्रभाव से 4 राशियों की 32 दिनों तक बल्ले-बल्ले रहने वाली हैं. 

 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 04:27 AM IST

Trending Photos

Surya Ka Gochar 2023: एक साल बाद मिथुन राशि में गोचर होने जा रहे सूर्य देव, 32 दिनों तक इन 4 राशियों पर होगी धन-वैभव की बरसात

Surya Rashi Parivartan 2023: सूर्य देव (Surya Dev) को ग्रहों का महाराज कहा जाता है. वे नियमित रूप से अपनी राशि में बदलाव करते रहते हैं, जिसका सभी 12 राशियों पर अलग-अलग प्रभाव पड़ता है. फिलहाल वे वृष राशि में विचरण कर रहे हैं और 365 दिन यानी पूरे एक साल बाद मिथुन राशि में गोचर कर जाएंगे. वे 15 जून 2023 को शाम 6 बजकर 29 मिनट पर मिथुन राशि में प्रवेश करेंगे. वे 32 दिनों तक इस राशि में रहेंगे और 17 जुलाई 2023 को चंद्रमा की राशि कर्क में गोचर कर जाएंगे. ज्योतिष शास्त्रियों के मुताबिक सूर्य देव के मिथुन राशि में प्रवेश करने से 4 राशियों का सोया हुआ भाग्य जागने वाला है. उन्हें इस अवधि में हर क्षेत्र में तरक्की मिलेगी और घर में सुख-समृद्धि आएगी. आइए जानते हैं कि वे 4 भाग्यशाली राशियां कौन सी हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
budh gochar 2023
5 राशि वालों को तगड़ा पैसा देंगे 'बुध', मिलेगा नौकरी में प्रमोशन, व्‍यापार में लाभ!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
IPL 2023
फैंस ही नहीं, जीवा धोनी भी पिता के लिए करने लगी हाथ जोड़ प्रार्थना; PHOTO वायरल
Uganda Anti Homosexuality Law
इस देश ने सबसे कठोर समलैंगिकता विरोधी कानून को दी मंजूरी, मौत की सजा तक का प्रावधान
Ayesha Singh
फेमस होते ही इस एक्ट्रेस के बढ़े भाव, टॉप एक्टर संग एक झटके में ठुकराया शो!
Solar power
टीवी, पंखा और लाइट सब चलेगा दनादन, ये छोटू डिवाइस है बड़े काम की चीज
web series
OTT पर रिलीज होते ही इन फिल्मों-वेब सीरीज ने मचाया गदर,चंद दिनों में मिले इतने व्यूज