Surya Gochar 2023: बुध की प्रिय राशि में गोचर होने जा रहे हैं सूर्य देव, इन 4 राशियों का चमकेगा भाग्य; सूर्य और बुध दोनों का बरसेगा आशीर्वाद
topStories1hindi1712954
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Surya Gochar 2023: बुध की प्रिय राशि में गोचर होने जा रहे हैं सूर्य देव, इन 4 राशियों का चमकेगा भाग्य; सूर्य और बुध दोनों का बरसेगा आशीर्वाद

Surya Ka Gochar 2023: सूर्य ग्रहों को जीवनदाता और सभी ग्रहों का राजा कहा जाता है. वे अब बुद्धि और तर्क के कारक बुध ग्रह की प्रिय राशि में गोचर होने जा रहे हैं. उनके गोचर होने से कई राशियों का सोया हुआ भाग्य जाग जाएगा और उन्हें दोनों ग्रहों का आशीर्वाद मिलेगा. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 05:15 AM IST

Trending Photos

Surya Gochar 2023: बुध की प्रिय राशि में गोचर होने जा रहे हैं सूर्य देव, इन 4 राशियों का चमकेगा भाग्य; सूर्य और बुध दोनों का बरसेगा आशीर्वाद

Surya Rashi Parivartan 2023: सूर्य को ग्रहों का महाराज कहा जाता है. वे सिंह राशि के स्वामी हैं. चंद्रमा, मंगल और बृहस्पति उनके परम मित्र ग्रह हैं और बुध भी इनके लिए सम हैं. उनकी किरणों से दुनिया में सभी जीवों को जीवन मिलता है. अगर धरती पर सूर्य का प्रकाश न हो तो जीवन की कल्पना भी मुश्किल है. सूर्य हमारे जीवन में आरोग्य के कारक देव माने गए हैं. वे अगले महीने 15 जून को बुध का राशि मिथुन में गोचर करने जा रहे हैं. उनका यह गोचर आपके जीवन को विभिन्न रूपों में प्रभावित करेगा. बुध की राशि में सूर्य देव का गोचर इसलिए भी अहम होता है क्योंकि बुध बुद्धि प्रदान करने वाले माने जाते हैं. इस गोचर की वजह से 4 राशियों की किस्मत के सितारे चमकने वाले हैं. उन्हें सूर्य और बुध दोनों का आशीर्वाद मिलेगा. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर