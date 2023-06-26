पैर छूने को लेकर की गई ये गलती बनाती है महापाप का भागीदार! जरूर जान लें वजह
Pair Chune Ka Sahi Tarika Niyam: भारत में पैर छूने की परंपरा देश के लगभग हर कोने में प्रचलित है. हालांकि पैर छूने को लेकर नियम या तरीकों में थोड़ा बदलाव है. पैर छूने में की गई गलती पाप का भागीदार बना सकती है.

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

Feet Touching Rules in Hindi: ना केवल हिंदू धर्म में बल्कि अन्‍य धर्मों में भी पैर छूने की परंपरा सदियों पुरानी है. पैर छूना आदर और सम्‍मान व्‍यक्‍त करने का एक बहुत अच्‍छा तरीका होता है. साथ ही जिस व्‍यक्ति के पैर छुए जाते हैं वह आशीर्वाद देता है. बड़े-बुजुर्गों और सम्‍मानीय व्‍यक्ति का आशीर्वाद जीवन में अपार सफलता, सुख और शांति दिलाता है. यही वजह है कि लोग देवी-देवताओं, संतों, महात्माओं, गुरुओं और बड़े-बुजुर्गों के पैर छूकर उनका आशीर्वाद पाते हैं. लेकिन पैर छूने का तरीका सही होना चाहिए और इस दौरान कुछ नियमों का पालन भी करना चाहिए. 

