Basil Plant: इस पौधे की जड़ को घर के मुख्य द्वार पर बांधने से आती है बरकत, चमकने लगती है किस्मत
Basil Leaves: वास्तु शास्त्र में कई ऐसे उपाय बताए गए हैं. इनको घर में करने चमत्कारिक असर दिखने लगते हैं. आज के लेख में एक पौधे की जड़ से किए जाने वाले उपाय के बारे में बात करेंगे, इसको करने से जातक के जीवन में सकारात्मक परिवर्तन आने लगते हैं.

 

Jun 23, 2023

Tulsi ki Jad ke Upay: इंसान को मेहनत के बावजूद भी अगर सफलता नहीं मिल रही है तो इसके पीछे की वजह घर में वास्तु दोष हो सकता है. जरूरी है कि इस समस्या को समय रहते खत्म कर लिया जाए. तुलसी के पौधे की बात की जाए तो इसे हिंदू धर्म में काफी पवित्र पौधा माना जाता है. इसको घर में लगाने मात्र से पॉजिटिव एनर्जी का संचार होने लगता है. वास्तु शास्त्र में तुलसी के जड़ से किए जाने वाले उपाय के बारे मे बताया गया है. तुलसी की जड़ को घर के मैन दरवाजे पर लगाने से चमत्कारिक रूप से परिवर्तन देखने को मिलते हैं.

