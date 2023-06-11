Tulsi Vastu for Tulsi Plant: इस दिन घर में लगा लें तुलसी का पौधा, खुद चलकर आएंगी मां लक्ष्मी
Tulsi ka ped kab lagaye: किन शास्त्रों में तुलसी के पौधे को किस दिन और किस दिशा में लगाना चाहिए. साथ ही, उसके आस-पास किन वस्तुओं को नहीं रखना चाहिए. 

Tulsi Plant Vastu Tips in Hindi : हिंदू धर्म में तुलसी के पौधे का विशेष महत्व है. शास्त्रों में तुलसी को मां लक्ष्मी का स्वरूप माना जाता है. मान्यता है कि नियमित रूप से तुलसी को जल देने और शाम के समय घी का दीपक प्रज्जवलित करने से मां लक्ष्मी और भगवान विष्णु की विशेष कृपा प्राप्त होती है. लेकिन शास्त्रों में तुलसी के पौधे को किस दिन और किस दिशा में लगाना चाहिए. साथ ही, उसके आस-पास किन वस्तुओं को नहीं रखना चाहिए. इन सभी बातों का वर्णन किया गया है.

