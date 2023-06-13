Nakshatra: तीक्ष्ण बुद्धि और प्रभावशाली व्यक्तित्व के धनी होते हैं ये लोग, हर काम को आसानी से करते हैं पूरा
Uttarashada Nakshatra Compatibility: दस विश्वदेवों को उत्तराषाढ़ा का अधिपति देवता माना गया है. इनके नाम हैं, शुभता, सत्य, इच्छाशक्ति, दक्षता, काल, आकांक्षा, संकल्प, पितर, आभा व शिखर. ये सभी देवता दैवीय गुणों के परिचायक और कल्याणकारी हैं.

Jun 13, 2023

Uttarashada Nakshatra Career: 21वां नक्षत्र उत्तराषाढ़ा है, जिसका अर्थ है, उत्तरार्ध का अपराजेय, सदा विजय पाने वाला यानी लास्ट मूवमेंट में विजय दिलाने वाला. कुछ विद्वानों ने यह भी कहा है की उत्तराषाढ़ा नक्षत्र ही वह क्षेत्र है, जहां पर देवताओं ने असुरों पर विजय प्राप्त की थी, इसलिए पूर्वाषाढ़ा और उत्तराषाढ़ा नक्षत्र को जोड़ी मानना चाहिए, क्योंकि एक शुरुआती विजय है और दूसरी अंत की विजय. पूर्वाषाढ़ा की भांति गज दंत को ही उत्तराषाढ़ा का मूल चिह्न माना गया है. पूर्वाषाढ़ा हाथी का बाया दांत है तो उत्तराषाढ़ा नक्षत्र उसका दाहिना दांत माना जाता है. 

