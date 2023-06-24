वक्री शनि ने बनाया केंद्र त्रिकोण राजयोग, 5 राशि वालों को जल्‍द मिलेगी नई नौकरी, बढ़ेगी इनकम!
topStories1hindi1750661
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

वक्री शनि ने बनाया केंद्र त्रिकोण राजयोग, 5 राशि वालों को जल्‍द मिलेगी नई नौकरी, बढ़ेगी इनकम!

Vakri Shani 2023 in Kumbh Effects: शनि की वक्री चाल कहर ढा सकती है इसलिए ज्‍योतिष में शनि की उल्‍टी चाल को अशुभ माना गया है. इस समय शनि कुंभ में वक्री हैं और केंद्र त्रिकोण राजयोग बना रहे हैं. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 06:17 AM IST

Trending Photos

वक्री शनि ने बनाया केंद्र त्रिकोण राजयोग, 5 राशि वालों को जल्‍द मिलेगी नई नौकरी, बढ़ेगी इनकम!

Shani Vakri in Kumbh 2023: ज्योतिष शास्त्र में शनि को न्‍याय के देवता कहा गया है. चूंकि शनि कर्मों के अनुसार फल देते हैं इसलिए बुरे काम करने वालों को शनि बहुत कष्‍ट भी देते हैं. ज्‍योतिष में शनि की वक्री चाल को अशुभ माना गया है क्‍योंकि यह ज्‍यादा कष्‍ट देती है. 17 जून 2023 को शनि वक्री हो गए हैं और 4 नवंबर 2023 तक शनि उल्‍टी चाल चलेंगे. करीब 4 महीनों का यह समय कुछ राशि वालों के लिए बहुत मुश्किल रहेगा तो वहीं कुछ राशि वालों को वक्री शनि बहुत लाभ देंगे. दरअसल कुंभ में शनि की उल्‍टी चाल केंद्र त्रिकोण राजयोग बना रही है जो कुछ राशि वालों को बहुत लाभ देगी. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
Titanic Tourist Submarine
टाइटैनिक दिखाने ले गई लापता पनडुब्बी में अब कुछ घंटों की ऑक्सीजन, तलाशी अभियान जारी
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Income tax raid
कानपुर-लखनऊ समेत यूपी में नामी ज्वैलर्स के प्रतिष्ठानों पर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: गुस्से में इस कंटेस्टेंट ने तोड़ी घरवालों की चीज़ें, छिड़ेगा बवाल
West Bengal
बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर 10 % सीटें रहीं निर्विरोध