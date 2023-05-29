ऑफिस में फॉलो कर लें ये आसान वास्‍तु टिप्‍स, पस्‍त होंगे दुश्‍मन, तेजी से मिलेगी तरक्‍की!
ऑफिस में फॉलो कर लें ये आसान वास्‍तु टिप्‍स, पस्‍त होंगे दुश्‍मन, तेजी से मिलेगी तरक्‍की!

Vastu Shastra For Office: वास्तु शास्त्र में नौकरी-व्‍यापार में तरक्‍की पाने के कुछ तरीके और उपाय बताए गए हैं. यदि वर्कप्‍लेस पर ये वास्‍तु टिप्‍स फॉलो करेंगे तो तेजी से तरक्‍की मिलेगी. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 02:23 PM IST

ऑफिस में फॉलो कर लें ये आसान वास्‍तु टिप्‍स, पस्‍त होंगे दुश्‍मन, तेजी से मिलेगी तरक्‍की!

Vastu Tips for Job: वास्तु शास्त्र में सकारात्‍मक और नकारात्‍मक ऊर्जा को बड़ा महत्‍व दिया गया है. यदि घर या आसपास के माहौल में सकारात्‍मक ऊर्जा रहेगी तो खुशहाली, सुख-समृद्धि रहेगी. वहीं नकारात्‍मक ऊर्जा झगड़े-कलह, बीमारी, नुकसान, काम में बाधाएं लाती हैं. कई बार तमाम कोशिशों और मेहनत के बाद भी नौकरी-व्‍यापार में तरक्‍की नहीं मिल पाती है, इसके पीछे वास्‍तु दोष से उपजी नकारात्‍मक ऊर्जा जिम्‍मेदार होती है. वास्‍तु शास्‍त्र में कुछ ऐसे उपाय बताए गए हैं, जिन्‍हें अपने वर्कप्‍लेस पर फॉलो करने से तेजी से उन्‍नति मिलती है. पद-पैसा और सम्‍मान मिलता है. 

