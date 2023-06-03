Hero की नई 100cc बाइक, कीमत सिर्फ 60 हजार रुपये, फीचर्स और माइलेज जबर्दस्त
Hero की नई 100cc बाइक, कीमत सिर्फ 60 हजार रुपये, फीचर्स और माइलेज जबर्दस्त

Hero 100cc Bike: कंपनी ने अपनी हीरो एच एफ डीलक्स (Hero HF Deluxe) बाइक को अपडेट किया है. इसकी कीमत 60,760 रुपये से शुरू होती है. यह कीमत बाइक के किक स्टार्ट वर्जन की है.

Hero HF Deluxe 2023: भारतीय बाजार में 100cc वाली कम्यूटर बाइक्स की डिमांड सबसे ज्यादा है. यही वजह है कि होंडा ने कुछ समय पहले ही अपनी नई 100 सीसी मोटरसाइकिल Honda Shine 100 लॉन्च की थी. देश की सबसे बड़ी वाहन निर्माता हीरो मोटोकॉर्प भी लगातार अपने पोर्टफोलियो को अपडेट कर रही है और इसी क्रम में कंपनी ने अपनी हीरो एच एफ डीलक्स (Hero HF Deluxe) बाइक को अपडेट किया है. इसकी कीमत 60,760 रुपये से शुरू होती है. यह कीमत बाइक के किक स्टार्ट वर्जन की है. जबकि सेल्फ स्टार्ट मॉडल का दाम 66,408 रुपये है. 

