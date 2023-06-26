इस 7 Seater कार के लिए ग्राहक हुए पागल! बिक्री ने छू लिया आसमान, Maruti भी हैरान
इस 7 Seater कार के लिए ग्राहक हुए पागल! बिक्री ने छू लिया आसमान, Maruti भी हैरान

Best 7 Seater Car: कंपनी की एक 7 सीटर कार ने बिक्री में 184 फीसदी का उछाल दर्ज किया है, जो लुक और फीचर्स के मामले में टोयोटा फॉर्च्यूनर से कम नहीं है. 

Toyota Car Sales: जापान की वाहन निर्माता टोयोटा किर्लोस्कर मोटर की बिक्री मई 2023 के महीने में शानदार रही है. इस कंपनी ने पिछले महीने 19,379 यूनिट्स की बिक्री की है, जो पिछले साल की 10,216 यूनिट्स के मुकाबले 89.6 प्रतिशत की ईयरली ग्रोथ है. कंपनी की एक 7 सीटर कार ने बिक्री में 184 फीसदी का उछाल दर्ज किया है, जो लुक और फीचर्स के मामले में टोयोटा फॉर्च्यूनर से कम नहीं है. आइए जानते हैं टोयोटा की मई में बिकने वाली कारों की लिस्ट:

