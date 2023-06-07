Anand Mahindra के पास है Scorpio से भी बड़ा 'बाज', ऐसे किया था इसका नामकरण
Anand Mahindra के पास है Scorpio से भी बड़ा 'बाज', ऐसे किया था इसका नामकरण

Anand Mahindra के पास अपनी खुद की कंपनी की भी कई SUV हैं, जिन्हें खरीदने के बाद वह उनका 'नामकरण' भी करते हैं. उनके पास एक 'बाज' नाम की एसयूवी भी है, जो असल में महिन्द्रा की फ्लैगशिप एसयूवी अल्टुरस जी4 है.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 02:01 PM IST

Anand Mahindra के पास है Scorpio से भी बड़ा 'बाज', ऐसे किया था इसका नामकरण

Anand Mahindra's Alturas G4: भारतीय उद्योगपति आनंद महिंद्रा के पास बहुत सी कारें हैं, उनके पास कारों का बड़ा क़ाफ़िला है. आनंद महिंद्रा का गैराज एक से बढ़कर एक कारों से भरा है. उनके पास अपनी खुद की कंपनी की भी कई SUV हैं, जिन्हें खरीदने के बाद वह उनका 'नामकरण' भी करते हैं, जैसे कि उन्होंने बीते साल खरीदी अपनी नई स्कॉर्पियो-एन का नाम 'भीम' रखा है. उनके पास एक 'बाज' नाम की एसयूवी भी है, जो असल में महिन्द्रा की फ्लैगशिप एसयूवी अल्टुरस जी4 है, इसे उन्होंने साल 2019 में खरीदा था. हालांकि, अब यह एसयूवी बंद हो गई है. 

