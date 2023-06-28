Upcoming Bikes: 5 जुलाई को लॉन्च होंगी ये दो धांसू बाइक, सिर्फ इतनी होगी कीमत!
Bajaj Triumph Bikes: बहुप्रतीक्षित बजाज-ट्रायम्फ मोटरसाइकिलें- स्पीड 400 और स्क्रैम्बलर 400 एक्स आने वाली 5 जुलाई को भारत में लॉन्च होंगी. 

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 01:00 PM IST

Upcoming Bajaj Triumph Bikes: बहुप्रतीक्षित बजाज-ट्रायम्फ मोटरसाइकिलें- स्पीड 400 और स्क्रैम्बलर 400 एक्स आने वाली 5 जुलाई को भारत में लॉन्च होंगी. ट्रायम्फ ने ऑल न्यू स्पीड 400 और स्क्रैम्बलर 400 एक्स का लंदन में ग्लोबल डेब्यू हो चुका है, अब भारत में इन्हें 5 जुलाई को लॉन्च किया जाएगा. बजाज-ट्रायम्फ साझेदारी के तहत यह पहली मोटरसाइकिलें हैं. इनका निर्माण भारत में बजाज ऑटो द्वारा किया जाएगा.

