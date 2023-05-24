भूल जाइए Alto-Wagonr, सेकेंड हैंड मार्केट में धमाल मचा रही ये 3 कार, आखिरी वाली 4.7 लाख की
Second Hand Car: बड़ी संख्या में लोग सेकंड हैंड कार (Second Hand Car) को खरीदना समझदारी वाला फैसला मानते हैं. हाल ही में आई एक रिपोर्ट में उन तीन कारों की लिस्ट जारी की गई है, जो सेकंड हैंड कार मार्केट में सबसे ज्यादा डिमांड में हैं. 

 

May 24, 2023

Best Selling Used Car: भारतीय कार बाजार में जितनी बिक्री नई गाड़ी की होती है, उतनी ही खरीदारी पुरानी कारों की भी की जाती है. बड़ी संख्या में लोग सेकंड हैंड कार (Second Hand Car) को खरीदना समझदारी वाला फैसला मानते हैं. सेकंड हैंड कार मार्केट में सबसे ज्यादा डिमांड तीन कारों की है. एचटी ऑटो की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, Spinny प्लेटफार्म पर हुंडई क्रेटा, मारुति सुजुकी बलेनो, और रेनॉल्ट क्विड सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली यूज्ड कार हैं. बता दें कि इनमें रेनो क्विड सबसे सस्ता ऑप्शन है. नई क्विड की कीमत 4.7 लाख रुपये से शुरू होती है. 

