ना ब्रेजा, ना नेक्सन... सब छोड़ अब इस SUV को पसंद कर रहे लोग! आंख बंद करके खरीद रहे!

Best Selling SUV: बीते मई महीने में ना तो मारुति ब्रेजा सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली एसयूवी रही और ना ही टाटा नेक्सन टॉप सेलिंग एसयूवी रही बल्कि हुंडई क्रेटा ने बाजी मार ली.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 08:52 PM IST

Best Selling SUV In May 2023: बीते मई महीने में ना तो मारुति ब्रेजा (Maruti Brezza) सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली एसयूवी रही और ना ही टाटा नेक्सन (Tata Nexon) टॉप सेलिंग एसयूवी रही बल्कि हुंडई क्रेटा (Hyundai Creta) ने बाजी मार ली. मई (2023) में क्रेटा सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली एसयूवी रही, इसकी कुल 14,449 यूनिट्स बिकी हैं, जो पिछले साल मई (2022) में बिकी 10,973 यूनिट्स के मुकाबले लगभग 32 प्रतिशत ज्यादा है. इसके अलावा, मई 2023 में टाटा नेक्सन की 14,423 यूनिट्स, मारुति ब्रेजा की 13,398 यूनिट्स, टाटा पंच की 12,124 यूनिट्स और हुंडई वेन्यू की 10,223 यूनिट्स बिकी हैं.

