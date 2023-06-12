Car Sales: 6.6 लाख की इस कार ने लिया पुराना बदला! WagonR को पटककर खुद बनी नंबर-1
topStories1hindi1734346
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

Car Sales: 6.6 लाख की इस कार ने लिया पुराना बदला! WagonR को पटककर खुद बनी नंबर-1

Best Selling Car: मारुति सुजुकी की कारें आपस में ही मुकाबला करती है. मारुति की एक कार ने Wagonr से बदला लेते हुए नंबर-1 का पायदान हासिल कर लिया है.

 

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

Trending Photos

Car Sales: 6.6 लाख की इस कार ने लिया पुराना बदला! WagonR को पटककर खुद बनी नंबर-1

Top 10 Car Sales: मई महीने में टॉप 10 बेस्ट सेलिंग कारों की लिस्ट में 7 कारें अकेले मारुति सुजुकी की रही हैं. हालांकि कंपनी की कारें आपस में ही मुकाबला करती है. मारुति की एक कार ने Wagonr से बदला लेते हुए नंबर-1 का पायदान हासिल कर लिया है. यह कार और कोई नहीं, बल्कि मारुति बलेनो है. Maruti Baleno कई महीनों से देश की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कार थी. हालांकि मार्च महीने में यह खिसकर चौथे पायदान पर पहुंच गई थी. इसके बाद अप्रैल में मारुति वैगनआर पहले और बलेनो तीसरे पायदान पर रही. लेकिन मई आते-आते तस्वीर पूरी तरह बदल गई. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर कपूर पर बरसीं कंगना रनौत, भगवान राम के किरदार पर कमेंट करने को लेकर सुनाई खरी खोटी
Monalisa
ब्लैक ड्रेस में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने गिराई ऐसी हुस्न की बिजली, फोटोज वायरल
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: काला सूट पहन नागिन सी लहरी सपना, पैनी धार पर किया डांस
Tanmay Vekaria
आंखों में काजल, चेहरे पर मासूमियत लिए फोन पर बात करते इस बच्चे के आज फैन है करोड़ों
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
Technical Guruji
जानें कितना कमाते हैं YouTuber टेक्निकल गुरूजी, जिनके पास है 20 करोड़ की कारें
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा