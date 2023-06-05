Cheapest 7 Seater: ₹6.3 लाख में 7 सीटर कार का मजा, 4 Airbags और कैमरा जैसे फीचर्स, माइलेज जीत लेगा दिल
Cheapest 7 Seater Car: यहां हम आपके लिए एक किफायती 7 सीटर कार की डिटेल्स लेकर आए हैं. इसकी कीमत 6.5 लाख रुपये से भी कम है. हम जिस कार की बात कर रहे हैं वह Renault Triber है. 

 

Renault Triber: देश में 7 सीटर कारों की डिमांड लगातार बढ़ रही है. बड़ी संख्या में लोग सस्ते दाम में अपने लिए 7 सीटर कार की तलाश कर रहे हैं. 7 सीटर गाड़ियों का फायदा होता है कि इनमें आप अपनी बड़ी फैमिली को भी फिट कर लेते हैं. इसके अलावा, कमर्शियल इस्तेमाल में भी 7 सीटर कारों को खूब पसंद किया जाता है. यहां हम आपके लिए एक किफायती 7 सीटर कार की डिटेल्स लेकर आए हैं. इसकी कीमत 6.5 लाख रुपये से भी कम है. हम जिस कार की बात कर रहे हैं वह Renault Triber है. 

