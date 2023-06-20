Delhi सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, अब CNG से चलने वाली टैक्सी 15 साल रहेंगी वैलिड!
Delhi सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, अब CNG से चलने वाली टैक्सी 15 साल रहेंगी वैलिड!

Delhi Taxi permit validity​: केजरीवाल सरकार ने सीएनजी और अन्य क्लीन फ्यूल पर चलने वाली टैक्सियों की परमिट वैलिडिटी 15 साल तक बढ़ा दी. इस फैसले के जरिए, दिल्ली-NCR के हजारों टैक्सी चालकों को राहत मिलेगी.

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 08:22 PM IST

Delhi सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, अब CNG से चलने वाली टैक्सी 15 साल रहेंगी वैलिड!

Delhi CNG Taxi: दिल्ली सरकार ने राज्य में टैक्सी चालकों को बड़ी राहत दी है. केजरीवाल सरकार ने सीएनजी और अन्य क्लीन फ्यूल पर चलने वाली टैक्सियों की परमिट वैलिडिटी 15 साल तक बढ़ा दी. इस फैसले के जरिए, दिल्ली-NCR के हजारों टैक्सी चालकों को राहत मिलेगी. न्यूज एजेंसी ANI की रिपोर्ट में बताया है कि दिल्ली सरकार के ट्रांसपोर्ट डिपार्टमेंट ने इस संबंध में आदेश जारी कर दिया है.

