Electric Car खरीदने की सोच रहे हैं? आगे चलकर झेलनी होंगी ये परेशानी, पहले ही जान लें
Electric Car खरीदने की सोच रहे हैं? आगे चलकर झेलनी होंगी ये परेशानी, पहले ही जान लें

Disadvantages of Electric Car: लगातार बढ़ते ऑप्शन की वजह से ग्राहक भी अब इलेक्ट्रिक कारों को खरीदने का मन बनाने लगे हैं. हालांकि इलेक्ट्रिक कारों में फायदे के साथ कई नुकसान भी होते हैं. यहां हम आपको ऐसी ही परेशानियों के बारे में बता रहे हैं.

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 08:47 PM IST

Electric Car Problems: इलेक्ट्रिक कारों के लिए दुनियाभर में बढ़ती रूचि के कारण इसकी बिक्री तेजी से बढ़ रही है. इस समय बाजार में किफायती दाम वाली इलेक्ट्रिक कारों को भी लाया जा रहा है. टाटा मोटर्स के लेकर, हुंडई और एमजी तक भारत में अपनी इलेक्ट्रिक कारों को बेच रही हैं. लगातार बढ़ते ऑप्शन की वजह से ग्राहक भी अब इलेक्ट्रिक कारों को खरीदने का मन बनाने लगे हैं. हालांकि इलेक्ट्रिक कारों में फायदे के साथ कई नुकसान भी होते हैं. यहां हम आपको ऐसी ही परेशानियों के बारे में बता रहे हैं, जो एक इलेक्ट्रिक कार ग्राहक को झेलनी पड़ती हैं. 

