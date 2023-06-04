High Security Number Plate नहीं लगवाई तो हो जाएं अलर्ट, अब कटेगा तगड़ा चालान!
Noida Traffic Challan: नोएडा में अभी भी 40% से अधिक वाहन हाई सिक्यॉरिटी रजिस्ट्रेशन प्लेट नहीं लगवाए हुए हैं. पहली बार पकड़ जाने पर आपको 5,000 रुपये का जुर्माना भुगतना होगा और दूसरी बार पकड़े गए तो जुर्माना 10,000 रुपये होगा. 

Number Plate Challan: अगर आप नोएडा में रहते हैं और अपने वाहन पर एचएसआरपी (हाई सिक्यॉरिटी रजिस्ट्रेशन प्लेट) नहीं लगवा पाएं हैं, तो आपको जुर्माने की कार्रवाई के लिए तैयार रहना चाहिए. परिवहन विभाग इस बारे में काफी सख्त हो रहा है और 5 जून से ऐसे वाहनों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करेगा. पहली बार पकड़ जाने पर आपको 5,000 रुपये का जुर्माना भुगतना होगा और दूसरी बार पकड़े गए तो जुर्माना 10,000 रुपये होगा. नोएडा में अभी भी 40% से अधिक वाहन हाई सिक्यॉरिटी रजिस्ट्रेशन प्लेट नहीं लगवाए हुए हैं.

