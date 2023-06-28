आपकी कार, बाइक या स्कूटर पर कितने Challan? 1 मिनट में ऐसे करें पता
Check Challan Status: यह जानने के लिए सबसे पहले echallan.parivahan.gov.in पर जाएं. यहां जाकर "Get Challan Status" ऑप्शन सलेक्ट करें.

How To Check Challan Status: मोटर वाहनों का चालान काटना आम बात हो गई है क्योंकि यातायात नियम इतने कड़े हैं कि काफी लोग कहीं ना कहीं गलतियां कर ही बैठते हैं. हालांकि, यातायात नियमों का पालन इसलिए करना चाहिए क्योंकि इससे यातायात सुगम बना रहता है और सुरक्षित यातायात का माहौल बनता है. यातायात नियमों का पालन करना खुद आपके हित में भी है और सड़क पर चल रहे लोगों के हित में भी है. खैर, अगर आपने कभी किसी यातायात नियम का उल्लंघन किया है और अब यह देखना चाहते हैं कि कोई चालान तो नहीं कटा तो चलिए इसके बारे में जानकारी देती है. इस लेख में हम आपको अपने वाहन (कार, बाइक, स्कूटर आदि) के चालान स्टेटस को चेक करने का प्रोसेस बताने वाले हैं.

