Car Buying Tips: कार खरीदने पर ऐसे बचाएं ज्यादा पैसे, डीलरशिप वाले नहीं बना पाएंगे उल्लू!
Car Buying Tips: कार खरीदने पर ऐसे बचाएं ज्यादा पैसे, डीलरशिप वाले नहीं बना पाएंगे उल्लू!

Tips For Buying New Car: किसी भी कार की दो कीमतें होती हैं, एक एक्स-शोरूम कीमत और दूसरी ऑन-रोड कीमत. ऑन रोड कीमत के मुकाबले एक्स-शोरूम कीमत कम होती है क्योंकि इसमें रोड टैक्स, इंश्योरेंस आदि के प्रीमियम जुड़े हुए नहीं होते हैं. 

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

Car Buying Tips: कार खरीदने पर ऐसे बचाएं ज्यादा पैसे, डीलरशिप वाले नहीं बना पाएंगे उल्लू!

Tips To Follow For Buying A Car: किसी भी कार की दो कीमतें होती हैं, एक एक्स-शोरूम कीमत और दूसरी ऑन-रोड कीमत. ऑन रोड कीमत के मुकाबले एक्स-शोरूम कीमत कम होती है क्योंकि इसमें रोड टैक्स, इंश्योरेंस आदि के प्रीमियम जुड़े हुए नहीं होते हैं. अब जब अब डीलरशिप पर कार खरीदने पहुंचते हैं तो वह इन सब के बारे में बताते हुए बहुत से ग्राहकों को ऐसे कन्वेंस कर लेते हैं कि वह ज्यादा पैसे देने को भी तैयार हो जाते हैं. लेकिन, आज हम आपको कुछ टिप्स बताने वाले हैं, जिन्हें फॉलो करके आप नई कार खरीदते समय पैसे बचा सकते हैं.

