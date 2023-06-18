Punch क्यों खरीदनी! ये 5 फीचर्स Hyundai Exter में ही मिलेंगे, 5वां महंगी कारों में भी नहीं
Punch क्यों खरीदनी! ये 5 फीचर्स Hyundai Exter में ही मिलेंगे, 5वां महंगी कारों में भी नहीं

Micro SUV in india: यहां हम आपको हुंडई एक्सटर के ऐसे 5 फीचर्स के बारे में बता रहे हैं, जो टाटा पंच में नहीं मिलते. इसके जरिए आपके लिए सस्ती एसयूवी खरीदने का फैसला आसान हो जाएगा.  

Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 02:00 PM IST

Punch क्यों खरीदनी! ये 5 फीचर्स Hyundai Exter में ही मिलेंगे, 5वां महंगी कारों में भी नहीं

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: हुंडई भारत में Hyundai Exter के साथ माइक्रो एसयूवी सेगमेंट में शानदार एंट्री करने जा रही है. यह कंपनी के लाइनअप में वेन्यू के नीचे प्लेस की जाएगी. इसका सीधा मुकाबला टाटा पंच के साथ रहने वाला है. कंपनी लॉन्च डेट करीब आने के साथ ही इसके फीचर्स का खुलासा करती जा रही है. यहां हम आपको हुंडई एक्सटर के ऐसे 5 फीचर्स के बारे में बता रहे हैं, जो टाटा पंच में नहीं मिलते. इसके जरिए आपके लिए सस्ती एसयूवी खरीदने का फैसला आसान हो जाएगा.  

