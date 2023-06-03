20 लाख सस्ती होकर भी बेहतरीन फीचर्स वाली SUV, दमदार इंजन के साथ लैंड रोवर जैसा लुक
Best Luxury SUV: इसमें आपको एक या दो नहीं, तीन स्क्रीन दी गई हैं. पहला डिस्प्ले सेंटर कंसोल में, दूसरा ड्राइवर के लिए और तीसरा डिस्प्ले को-पैसेंजर के लिए मिलता है. सेंटर डिस्प्ले में Android ऑटो और Apple CarPlay की सुविधा मिती है. इसमें बेहद एचडी क्वालिटी का 360 डिग्री कैमरा मिलता है. 

Jeep Grand Cherokee: इन दिनों आप देख रहे होंगे की गाड़ियों की क़ीमत लगातार बढ़ रही है. लेकिन आज हम ऐसी SUV से मिलवाने वाले हैं जो समय के साथ और सस्ती हो गई. जी हां, यह एक ऐसी कार है जो अपने पुराने वर्जन से 16 लाख रुपये सस्ती है. हम बात कर रहे हैं Jeep Grand Cherokee की. फिलहाल इसका 5वीं जनरेशन Model बेचा जा रहा है, जो चौथी जनरेशन से 16,00,000 रुपया सस्ता है. इतना ही नहीं यह अपनी competition वाली कारों से भी 20 लाख रुपया तक सस्ती है. और सस्ती होने का मतलब ये नहीं कि इसमें फ़ीचर्स की कमी है. इसमें अब और भी ज़्यादा फ़ीचर्स आपको मिलते हैं. आइए जानते हैं इस कार के बारे में सारी अच्छी और बुरी बाते.

