देसी Fortuner पर आया ग्राहकों का दिल, धड़ाधड़ बिक्री, आधी से कीमत में देती डबल मजा

Best SUV in India: बाजार में कुछ ऐसी एसयूवी भी हैं जो फॉर्च्यूनर से कम कीमत पर उपलब्ध हैं, लेकिन उनमें फीचर्स और माइलेज के मामले में टोयोटा फॉर्च्यूनर से कम नहीं हैं.

 

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 10:26 PM IST

Fortuner vs Scorpio: एसयूवी सेगमेंट में टोयोटा की फॉर्च्यूनर एक बहुत ही लोकप्रिय कार है. इस गाड़ी को लोग अपने घरों में रखना चाहते हैं. इसकी बिल्ड क्वालिटी और जबरदस्त परफॉर्मेंस के साथ-साथ टोयोटा का भरोसा भी इसे अन्य कारों से अलग बनाता है. हालांकि, इसकी कीमत ज्यादातर लोगों के लिए काफी उच्च मानी जाती है. इसके अलावा बाजार में कुछ ऐसी एसयूवी भी हैं जो फॉर्च्यूनर से कम कीमत पर उपलब्ध हैं, लेकिन उनमें फीचर्स और माइलेज के मामले में टोयोटा फॉर्च्यूनर से कम नहीं हैं. हम जिस कार की बात कर रहे हैं, वह महिंद्रा की स्कॉर्पियो-एन है. इसे कुछ लोग देसी फॉर्च्यूनर भी कहते हैं. यह साइज हो या फीचर, किसी मामले में फॉर्च्यूनर से कम नहीं है. महिंद्रा स्कॉर्पियो एन- ग्राहकों के दिलों पर राज कर रही है. 

