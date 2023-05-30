Mahindra Scorpio-N, XUV700 और Thar पर इतना वेटिंग पीरियड, 2.5 लाख से ज्यादा ऑर्डर पेंडिंग
Mahindra Scorpio-N, XUV700 और Thar पर इतना वेटिंग पीरियड, 2.5 लाख से ज्यादा ऑर्डर पेंडिंग

Mahindra SUVs: महिंद्रा की SUV रेंज बहुत लोकप्रिय है. इसकी Scorpio-N, XUV700 और Thar को ग्राहकों का बहुत प्यार मिल रहा है. इन एसयूवी की स्ट्रॉन्ग डिमांड है.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 02:57 PM IST

Mahindra Scorpio-N, XUV700 और Thar पर इतना वेटिंग पीरियड, 2.5 लाख से ज्यादा ऑर्डर पेंडिंग

Scorpio N, XUV700, Thar Waiting Period: महिंद्रा की SUV रेंज बहुत लोकप्रिय है. इसकी Scorpio-N, XUV700 और Thar को ग्राहकों का बहुत प्यार मिल रहा है. इन एसयूवी की स्ट्रॉन्ग डिमांड है और वेटिंग पीरियड भी काफी है. हाल ही में Mahindra ने आधिकारिक तौर पर खुलासा किया है कि कंपनी के पास 2.50 लाख से ज्यादा पेंडिंग ऑर्डर हैं और वह बैकलॉग को कम करने पर काम कर रही है. इसीलिए, कंपनी की अब इस साल कोई नया प्रोडक्ट लॉन्च करने की योजना नहीं है.

